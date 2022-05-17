Watch
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians acquire RHP Ramirez in trade from Mariners

Mariners Rays Baseball
Scott Audette/AP
Seattle Mariners pitcher Yohan Ramirez works from the mound against the Tampa Bay Rays during first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Mariners Rays Baseball
Posted at 8:04 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:04:15-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Seattle Mariners for cash or a player to be named.

The 27-year-old Ramirez made seven appearances for the Mariners this season.

The Guardians immediately optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Ramirez went 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA before he was designated for assignment on May 13.

He also pitched in four games for Triple-A Tacoma.

Ramirez has spent part of the past three seasons with Seattle, which got him in the 2019 winter meeting draft after he spent four seasons in Houston’s organization.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?