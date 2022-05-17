Guardians acquire RHP Ramirez in trade from Mariners

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Yohan Ramirez from the Seattle Mariners for cash or a player to be named.

The 27-year-old Ramirez made seven appearances for the Mariners this season.

The Guardians immediately optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Ramirez went 1-0 with a 7.56 ERA before he was designated for assignment on May 13.

He also pitched in four games for Triple-A Tacoma.

Ramirez has spent part of the past three seasons with Seattle, which got him in the 2019 winter meeting draft after he spent four seasons in Houston’s organization.