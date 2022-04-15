Guardians activate OF Josh Naylor off injured list

CLELVELAND — The Guardians are welcoming back a familiar face after a lengthy injury, activating outfielder Josh Naylor off the injured list Friday afternoon.

Back in June 2021, Naylor had suffered a gruesome injury, colliding in the outfield with second baseman Ernie Clement while attempting to catch a fly ball and fracturing and dislocating his right ankle.

At the time of the injury, Naylor was carted off the field and transported to a nearby hospital for a full evaluation, being admitted overnight for pain management.

Since that time, Naylor has had surgery to repair the damage that included multiple fibula fractures and ligament tearing.

After a successful surgery and rehabilitation, Naylor finally got back on minor league fields, getting some extended work with Triple-A Columbus to make sure he was ready for a return to the majors.

On Friday, the Guardians determined that the time had come and Naylor was activated from the injured list.

Before being activated, Naylor had been playing infield and outfield to get him fully up to speed.

Naylor returns to the Guardians just in time for their Hope Opener, batting seventh in the lineup Friday at Progressive Field.

