Guardians aim to end 3-game losing streak, take on the Twins

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are looking to break their three-game skid with a victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 45-47 overall and 23-23 in home games. The Twins have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .416.

Cleveland has a 23-23 record on the road and a 47-45 record overall. The Guardians have a 15-3 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams square off this season. The Twins have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with a .276 batting average, and has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 41 RBIs. Brayan Rocchio is 10 for 33 with a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .266 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .246 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Twins: Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Zebby Matthews: day-to-day (foot), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (hand), Anthony Banda: 15-Day IL (lat), Mick Abel: 15-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand)