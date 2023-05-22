Watch Now
Guardians aim to end 3-game slide, play the White Sox

Brayan Rocchio
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio swings at a pitch in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Brayan Rocchio
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 22, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians aim to end their three-game skid when they play the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has a 20-26 record overall and a 9-12 record at home. The Guardians have gone 10-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has a 7-16 record on the road and a 19-29 record overall. The White Sox have a 17-5 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has six home runs, 24 walks and 25 RBI while hitting .280 for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 10-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles and 12 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-37 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .265 batting average, 2.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

