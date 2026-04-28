Guardians aim to stop 3-game skid, play the Rays

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians head into a matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays as losers of three in a row.

Cleveland has a 15-15 record overall and an 8-6 record at home. The Guardians have a 9-2 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tampa Bay is 9-7 in road games and 17-11 overall. The Rays are 5-1 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has six doubles and six home runs for the Guardians. Daniel Schneemann is 12 for 31 with a double, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Aranda has four doubles and seven home runs for the Rays. Junior Caminero is 12 for 43 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 4.11 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Guardians: Shawn Armstrong: 15-Day IL (groin), Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Walters: 15-Day IL (lat)

Rays: Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gavin Lux: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: 15-Day IL (calf), Joe Boyle: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (hip), Steven Wilson: 60-Day IL (back), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mason Englert: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder)