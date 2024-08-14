Watch Now
Guardians aim to sweep 3-game series against the Cubs

Jhonkensy Noel
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jhonkensy Noel celebrates as he crosses home plate with a home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago Cubs looking to sweep their three-game series.

Cleveland is 71-49 overall and 37-20 at home. Guardians hitters have a collective .400 slugging percentage to rank seventh in the AL.

Chicago has gone 27-35 in road games and 59-62 overall. The Cubs have the best team ERA in the NL at 3.73.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, a triple and 31 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 11-for-36 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

Cody Bellinger has a .276 batting average to lead the Cubs, and has 16 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Nico Hoerner is 12-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .230 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .259 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

