Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians and Diamondbacks play to determine series winner

Owen Miller
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Owen Miller flips the ball to first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Seth Beer during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Cleveland. The Diamondbacks won 6-3. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Owen Miller
Posted at 11:33 AM, Aug 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-03 11:33:04-04

The Cleveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland has a 26-20 record in home games and a 53-50 record overall. The Guardians have a 27-12 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Arizona has a 19-30 record on the road and a 46-57 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 34-20 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez is third on the Guardians with a .304 batting average, and has 17 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 19 walks and 50 RBI. Steven Kwan is 16-for-45 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 49 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Christian Walker is 9-for-42 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.09 ERA, even run differential

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .232 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (wrist), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Diamondbacks: Caleb Smith: 15-Day IL (hand), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Gilbert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Humberto Castellanos: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Ahmed: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.