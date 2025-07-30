Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Guardians and Rockies meet, winner takes 3-game series

Charlie Riedel/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Brayan Rocchio, left, is tagged out at home by Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) as he tried to score on an RBI double by Bo Naylor during the seventh inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, July 26, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP) — Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Colorado Rockies are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Cleveland is 53-54 overall and 26-26 at home. The Guardians have gone 19-11 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Colorado has gone 14-41 in road games and 28-79 overall. The Rockies have hit 108 total home runs to rank eighth in the NL.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 21 home runs, 43 walks and 56 RBIs while hitting .296 for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 13 for 35 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 19 home runs while slugging .517. Mickey Moniak is 13 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .280 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .260 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Ritter: 10-Day IL (finger), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

