Guardians announce when playoff tickets will go on sale

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason and fans have a chance to watch some October baseball at Progressive Field.
Tickets for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m.
The Guardians will host a best-of-three series that will take place in Cleveland from Friday, Oct. 7 until Sunday, Oct. 9 (if necessary).
Postseason tickets are only available online here.
According to the Guardians, you are only allowed to buy up to six tickets per game.
