Guardians announce when playoff tickets will go on sale

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan follows through on a swing during a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Posted at 1:23 PM, Sep 27, 2022
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are headed to the postseason and fans have a chance to watch some October baseball at Progressive Field.

Tickets for the Wild Card and Divisional rounds are set to go on sale Thursday at 2 p.m.

The Guardians will host a best-of-three series that will take place in Cleveland from Friday, Oct. 7 until Sunday, Oct. 9 (if necessary).

Postseason tickets are only available online here.

According to the Guardians, you are only allowed to buy up to six tickets per game.

