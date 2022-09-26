Fans asked to greet Cleveland Guardians at arrival gate after clinching AL Central Division on Sunday night

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are expected to return back to Northeast Ohio around 10 p.m. on Sunday night after clinching the AL Central Division while in Texas.

Fans are asked to stand outside the arrival gate at 5901 Postal Rd. Cleveland, OH 44135.

You can also grab the official merchandise starting at 10 a.m. on Monday morning from the team store.

You can watch their arrival here.

News 5 livestream event

This is the first time since 2018 Cleveland has won a division title. It's now the first division title with the name change.

The Guardians are on a six-game win streak, with their last loss being against the Minnesota Twins on Sept. 18. Their other two losses were against the White Sox's and the Kansas City Royals.

