Guardians begin 3-game series against the Twins

Posted at 11:37 AM, May 05, 2023
Rich Schultz/AP
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario (1) is forced out at second base by New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) on a ball hit by Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 05, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Minnesota Twins on Friday.

Cleveland has gone 4-8 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Guardians have gone 8-14 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Minnesota is 18-14 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Twins rank eighth in MLB play with 42 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

Friday's game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple and three home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-35 with three doubles, a home run and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Byron Buxton has seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs while hitting .262 for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 7-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Twins: 6-4, .223 batting average, 3.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (arm), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (face), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronny Henriquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

