Guardians bring 1-0 series lead over Orioles into game 2

Ron Schwane/AP
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario forces out Baltimore Orioles' Anthony Santander at second base and throws out Kyle Stowers at first base to complete a double play during the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Posted at 10:37 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 10:37:22-04

The Cleveland Guardians face the Baltimore Orioles, leading the series 1-0.

Cleveland has gone 33-25 in home games and 68-59 overall. The Guardians have a 57-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Baltimore is 67-61 overall and 30-37 on the road. The Orioles are 47-19 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario has 22 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 52 RBI for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 11-for-37 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Santander has 21 doubles and 23 home runs while hitting .257 for the Orioles. Ramon Urias is 8-for-32 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .230 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .225 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Orioles: Tyler Wells: 15-Day IL (side), Travis Lakins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

