Guardians bring 2-1 series lead over Twins into game 4

Phil Long/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan (38) hits a double off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Tanner Houck as catcher Blake Sabol looks on during first inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, April 26, 2025, in Cleveland, (AP Photo/Phil Long)
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 lead into the next game of the series against the Minnesota Twins.

Cleveland has a 10-5 record at home and a 17-13 record overall. The Guardians have a 7-3 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota is 4-12 in road games and 13-18 overall. The Twins are 10-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams square off Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has five doubles and four home runs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 10-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Ty France has a .266 batting average to lead the Twins, and has six doubles and three home runs. Trevor Larnach is 12-for-38 with three home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .225 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Twins: 6-4, .269 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Luke Keaschall: 10-Day IL (forearm), Willi Castro: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

