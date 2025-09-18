Guardians bring win streak into matchup with the Tigers

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep their six-game win streak alive when they visit the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit is 46-31 in home games and 85-67 overall. The Tigers have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

Cleveland has a 39-37 record on the road and an 80-71 record overall. The Guardians have a 40-14 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 16 home runs, 82 walks and 73 RBIs while hitting .252 for the Tigers. Parker Meadows is 12 for 35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 30 doubles, three triples and 28 home runs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 11 for 36 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Guardians: 9-1, .247 batting average, 1.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Finnegan: 15-Day IL (abductor), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)