Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase notches save in 2024 MLB All-Star Game

ARLINGTON, Texas — If you've watched the Cleveland Guardians play, you already know they have one of the best closers in the game in Emmanuel Clase. Now, the world has seen that firsthand as Clase showed out in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

This year, the 26-year-old has posted a 4-1 record with a 0.81 ERA with 29 saves in 32 opportunities.

In his third consecutive All-Star appearance, Clase added another save to his collection.

With the American League holding a 5-3 lead over the National League, Clase came out to close the game. Clase struck out Mets' Pete Alonso, Reds' Elly De La Cruz grounded out, Padres' Jackson Merrill managed to single off Clase, but the closer called it a game by striking out Pirates' Bryan Reynolds.

The best closer in baseball, doing as he does.

The All-Star outing got Clase his second save in an All-Star game, making him the fourth pitcher with multiple All-Star Game saves since they became an official stat in 1969, joining Mariano Rivera, Dennis Eckersley and Bruce Sutter.

Clase and Guardians designated hitter David Fry both played significant roles for the American League's All-Star Game performance, making Cleveland fans all around the country proud.

