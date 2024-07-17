Guardians DH David Fry hits RBI single in All-Star Game debut

ARLINGTON, Texas — Cleveland Guardians utility man and designated hitter David Fry has shown throughout the season that he can do it all and his ability to help his team out was showcased on a larger platform Tuesday night at the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

Held in Arlington, Texas, just a few miles from Fry's hometown of Irving, the 2024 MLB All-Star game brought out the biggest names in baseball for a display of talent. Fry was among that talent.

After the starters were announced and Guardians third baseman José Ramírez and left fielder Steven Kwan got nods to the game, the wait to hear the reserves began. First baseman Josh Naylor and Fry were announced as All-Star reserves following fan and player voting.

Like Kwan and Naylor, this was Fry's first time being named to the All-Star Game.

After being drafted in 2018 by the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh round, Fry spent two years playing Single-A Wisconsin. COVID-19 canceled his season in 2020 and in 2021, Fry spent time in Double-A and Triple-A. Then, Fry was traded to the Guardians in 2022, spending the year with Triple-A Columbus.

Last May, Fry was selected to the Guardians 40-man roster and made his MLB debut. One year later, Fry became an All-Star.

Fry, 28, is batting .279 with 14 doubles, a career-high eight home runs and 33 RBI this season. The Guardians' utility guy has made starts at four different positions in addition to the designated hitter.

On Tuesday, Fry made his All-Star Debut. In the third inning, Fry stepped up to the plate and on a full count, knocked a base hit and brought in Juan Soto, who had brought in Kwan for a run that same inning.

David Fry is batting 1.000 in his All-Star Game career.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/LzZfRlLCsR — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 17, 2024

Tuesday's game was a fun way for the players to unwind midseason and celebrate their accomplishments—and is meaningful for them all. But for Fry and his journey, the game, and the RBI single, might feel a little more special.