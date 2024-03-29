Watch Now
Guardians face the Athletics leading series 1-0

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) and left fielder Steven Kwan, right, celebrate the team's victory over the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 11:34:03-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians meet the Oakland Athletics with a 1-0 series lead.

Oakland had a 50-112 record overall and a 26-55 record in home games last season. The Athletics slugged .370 as a team in the 2023 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

Cleveland had a 76-86 record overall and a 34-47 record on the road last season. The Guardians averaged 8.5 hits per game last season while batting a collective .250 and slugging .381.

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Xzavion Curry: 15-Day IL (illness), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ben Lively: 15-Day IL (illness), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
