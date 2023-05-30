Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians face the Orioles leading series 1-0

Guardians Orioles Baseball
Julio Cortez/AP
Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Jose Ramirez, right, swings at a pitch from Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Guardians Orioles Baseball
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 12:34:00-04

The Cleveland Guardians meet the Baltimore Orioles with a 1-0 series lead.

Baltimore has a 34-20 record overall and a 16-11 record in home games. The Orioles have gone 15-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland has a 24-29 record overall and a 12-14 record on the road. The Guardians are 4-2 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has 12 doubles, three triples and eight home runs for the Orioles. Austin Hays is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 14 doubles, two triples and six home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 9-for-33 with a double, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by two runs

Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Cedric Mullins: day-to-day (groin), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dillon Tate: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.