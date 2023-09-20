Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians face the Royals looking to break road losing streak

Tyler Freeman
Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Tyler Freeman
Posted at 1:31 PM, Sep 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-20 13:31:57-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Kansas City Royals looking to end a three-game road losing streak.

Kansas City has a 30-47 record in home games and a 50-102 record overall. Royals hitters have a collective .397 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Cleveland has a 33-44 record on the road and a 72-80 record overall. The Guardians have gone 41-14 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams play Wednesday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 doubles, eight triples, 29 home runs and 90 RBI for the Royals. Michael Massey is 8-for-34 with four home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, five triples and 24 home runs for the Guardians. Andres Gimenez is 15-for-40 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .251 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by three runs

Guardians: 4-6, .265 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Royals: Brady Singer: 15-Day IL (lumbar strain), Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (thoracic outlet syndrome), Freddy Fermin: 60-Day IL (finger), Salvador Perez: 7-Day IL (concussion), Austin Cox: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Lynch: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), John McMillon: 15-Day IL (forearm), Josh Staumont: 60-Day IL (neck), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Vinnie Pasquantino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor)

Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.