Guardians fall to Royals opening day, 3-1

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Cleveland Guardians left fielder Amed Rosario can't make the play on this fly by Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, April 7, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
Posted at 8:04 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 20:04:36-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bobby Witt Jr. capped his highly anticipated big league debut with his first hit, a go-ahead double with two outs in the eighth inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 3-1 victory over the rechristened Cleveland Guardians.

Andrew Benintendi drove in Witt after his clutch hit, giving Royals reliever Scott Barlow a cushion.

And after a perfect eighth, Barlow struck out Myles Straw with runners on the corners in the ninth to end it.

In a matchup of former Cy Young Award winners, Cleveland ace Shane Bieber and erstwhile Royals star Zach Greinke dueled to a 1-all stalemate before turning the game over to the bullpens on a cold day at Kauffman Stadium.

