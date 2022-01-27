Guardians finalize Progressive Field lease extension, renovation financing

CLEVELAND — After Cleveland City Council and Cuyahoga County Council approved legislation regarding the Cleveland Guardians' lease at Progressive Field and funding for renovations on the stadium, a new agreement as been finalized, the team announced Thursday.

The lease agreement extends the Guardians stay at Progressive Field thought at least 2036, with the potential for 10 additional years taking them to 2046.

Previously set to expire in 2023, the Tribe's lease at Progressive Field had been a topic of discussion between the organization and Cuyahoga County officials, although in May of 2021, the county said they had been unable to reach an agreement at that point of the discussions.

In August, city and county officials, as well as the team, announced that they had reached an agreement on a Progressive Field lease extension with the understanding that the stadium would undergo $435 million in renovations.

The city and county will contribute a total of $17 million annually, the state will contribute $2 million annually, and the Guardians will contribute $10 million annually to complete the renovations, with no new or increased taxes to residents.

Announced as finalized on Thursday, the Guardians will start detailing the timeline for renovations, starting with the selection of architects, construction management firms and a final sequence of proposed projects beginning around this time.

The Guardians have already hired Marc Taylor Inc. to serve as project management adviser for the renovation projects.

Next, the team plans to begin design and construction documents in the second quarter of 2022, then continue to develop those designs and documents in the third quarter of the year. Actual construction on Progressive Field is expected to begin after the 2022 season, in the fourth quarter of the year.

Enhancements planned for the stadium include renovating the left field experience and upper deck concourse, creating a larger engaged social space behind home plate and renovating the clubhouse and front office in ways that "helps advance our mission of winning the World Series," the team said.

“Today heralds a new era of professional baseball in Cleveland, and on behalf of the Dolan family and the Guardians organization, I want to express my deepest appreciation for all of our supporters who helped ensure the continued success of baseball in Cleveland,” said Paul Dolan, owner, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians, in a press release. “We feel very fortunate to live in a community that is unified in maintaining momentum in Northeast Ohio and building for a better tomorrow. We take very seriously the role we can play in maximizing the potential of this great city, and we are confident that this agreement will create a more compelling fan experience and keep this facility modern and relevant for many more years to come.”

