Guardians hope to extend win streak in Philadelphia

(AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies host the Cleveland Guardians to begin a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 13-14 record at home and a 25-25 record overall. The Phillies have gone 13-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Cleveland is 15-12 in road games and 30-22 overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .324 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 20 home runs while slugging .624. Alec Bohm is 14 for 38 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brayan Rocchio leads the Guardians with a .290 batting average, and has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs, 19 walks and 27 RBIs. Travis Bazzana is 14 for 37 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .216 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Guardians: 9-1, .233 batting average, 2.57 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Pop: 15-Day IL (calf), Kyle Schwarber: day-to-day (illness), Kyle Backhus: 15-Day IL (elbow), Max Lazar: 60-Day IL (oblique)

Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 10-Day IL (hamstring)