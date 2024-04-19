Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians host the Athletics to open 3-game series

Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Steven Senne/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez runs to first after hitting an RBI single against the Boston Red Sox during the 11th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 16, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Guardians Red Sox Baseball
Posted at 11:43 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:43:57-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians start a three-game series at home against the Oakland Athletics on Friday.

Cleveland is 13-6 overall and 3-3 in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .393 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the AL.

Oakland is 4-2 on the road and 8-11 overall. The Athletics have the ninth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.72.

The teams play Friday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan leads the Guardians with a .354 batting average, and has two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI. Josh Naylor is 13-for-36 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Shea Langeliers has a double and four home runs while hitting .192 for the Athletics. Esteury Ruiz is 2-for-7 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Athletics: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Shane Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Brent Rooker: 10-Day IL (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through