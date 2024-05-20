Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians host the Mets on home winning streak

Josh Naylor Kyle Manzardo
Tony Gutierrez/AP
CORRECTS TO KYLE MANZARDO, INSTEAD OF DAVID FRY - Cleveland Guardians' Josh Naylor celebrates his three-run home run against the Texas Rangers with Kyle Manzardo, right, during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Josh Naylor Kyle Manzardo
Posted at 12:33 PM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 12:33:44-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their four-game home win streak alive when they face the New York Mets.

Cleveland has a 15-6 record at home and a 30-17 record overall. The Guardians have an 18-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has gone 11-11 in road games and 21-25 overall. The Mets are 15-8 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads Cleveland with 12 home runs while slugging .521. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Mets: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.94 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (flu), Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through