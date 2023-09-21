Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians host the Orioles to open 4-game series

Jay Bruce
Phil Long/AP
Texas Rangers' Jonathan Ornelas, left, force Cleveland Guardians' Ramon Laureano (10) at second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Jay Bruce
Posted at 10:35 AM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 10:35:42-04

The Cleveland Guardians host the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday to begin a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 72-81 record overall and a 39-36 record in home games. The Guardians have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.95.

Baltimore is 50-27 on the road and 95-57 overall. The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .275 batting average, and has 34 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, 69 walks and 78 RBI. Josh Naylor is 15-for-40 with a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adley Rutschman has 27 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 75 RBI for the Orioles. Gunnar Henderson is 15-for-45 with two doubles, two triples, three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .274 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Orioles: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Tanner Bibee: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.