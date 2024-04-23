Guardians host the Red Sox on 4-game home win streak

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they play the Boston Red Sox.

Cleveland has a 16-6 record overall and a 6-3 record at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 3.03 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Boston has gone 10-3 on the road and 13-10 overall. The Red Sox have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .228.

The teams square off Tuesday for the fifth time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has a .358 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has five doubles and two home runs. Josh Naylor is 12-for-38 with three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .249 batting average, 3.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .221 batting average, 2.74 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Gavin Williams: 15-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (finger), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 10-Day IL (rib), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Devers: day-to-day (bone bruise), Tyler O'Neill: 7-Day IL (head), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)