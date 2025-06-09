Guardians host the Reds in first of 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to open a three-game series.

Cleveland has an 18-13 record in home games and a 34-30 record overall. The Guardians have a 20-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Cincinnati has a 33-33 record overall and a 15-17 record on the road. The Reds have the fifth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .397.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has a .333 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has 14 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs. Steven Kwan is 11 for 35 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Elly De La Cruz has 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 43 RBIs for the Reds. Tyler Stephenson is 11 for 37 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Reds: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (forearm), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Reds: Rhett Lowder: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 15-Day IL (groin), Austin Hays: 10-Day IL (foot), Carson Spiers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Callihan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Noelvi Marte: 10-Day IL (side), Jeimer Candelario: 10-Day IL (back), Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Julian Aguiar: 60-Day IL (elbow)