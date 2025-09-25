Guardians host the Tigers, try to continue home win streak

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Cleveland has gone 43-34 at home and 86-72 overall. The Guardians have a 28-15 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit has an 85-73 record overall and a 39-38 record on the road. The Tigers have hit 194 total home runs to rank fifth in the AL.

Thursday's game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 33 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 84 RBIs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 13 for 36 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has a .261 batting average to lead the Tigers, and has 31 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs. Spencer Torkelson is 13 for 38 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 9-1, .244 batting average, 1.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Tigers: 1-9, .202 batting average, 4.59 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: David Fry: 10-Day IL (nose), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (neck), Colt Keith: 10-Day IL (rib cage), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (forearm), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder)