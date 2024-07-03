Watch Now
Guardians host the White Sox, try to continue home win streak

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Monday, June 24, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox looking to extend a six-game home winning streak.

Cleveland is 53-30 overall and 27-9 at home. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .410.

Chicago is 24-63 overall and 8-34 in road games. The White Sox have gone 7-18 in games decided by one run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the ninth time this season. The season series is tied 4-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, a triple and 23 home runs for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 11-for-31 with five doubles, a triple, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 15 doubles and 11 home runs while hitting .244 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 10-for-40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by one run

White Sox: 4-6, .231 batting average, 2.99 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Will Brennan: 10-Day IL (rib), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip), Dominic Leone: 60-Day IL (right elbow), Dominic Fletcher: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yoan Moncada: 60-Day IL (abductor), Jimmy Lambert: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jesse Scholtens: 60-Day IL (elbow)

