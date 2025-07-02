Guardians José Ramírez named starter for 2025 MLB All-Star Game

Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez has been selected as a starter for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

This year marks Ramírez's seventh All-Star selection and his fourth year as a starter.

During phase one of voting, Ramírez ranked No. 1 among the third basemen with more than double the votes of Alex Bregman of the Red Sox, who was in second place.

Phase two of voting wrapped up on Wednesday, and the All-Star Game starters were announced on the MLB Network.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 in Atlanta.