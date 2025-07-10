Guardians José Ramírez no longer playing in 2025 MLB All-Star Game

(AP) — Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez will no longer be playing in the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Houston third baseman Isaac Paredes was picked Wednesday to replace Ramírez, who had been the starting third baseman.

The Guardians said Ramírez wanted “to focus on recovery and preparation for the second half of the season.”

Ramírez was hit by a pitch in a game against Toronto on June 26 and has struggled at the plate ever since. But the seven-time All-Star was still hitting .299 with 16 homers, 44 RBIs and 24 stolen bases through 87 games for the Guardians.

This would have been Ramírez's fourth year as a starter and marked his seventh All-Star selection.

He ranked No. 1 among the third basemen during phase one of voting, with more than double the votes of Alex Bregman of the Red Sox, who was in second place.

