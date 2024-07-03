Guardians LF Steven Kwan named 2024 MLB All-Star starter

CLEVELAND — For the first time (and hopefully not last time) in his young career, Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan has earned the title of MLB All-Star starter.

Kwan had been named a finalist for the 2024 MLB All-Star game after advancing through to the second voting phase, alongside Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, who was also named a starter.

This season has seen Kwan on fire at the plate while continuing his impressive defense in the outfield. Recently, Kwan's batting average had hit .400.

Heading into Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Kwan was batting .362 with 49 runs, a career-high seven home runs and 24 RBI. This year has seen Kwan provide consistency and quality at-bats in the leadoff slot.

Kwan and Ramírez will participate in the All-Star Game, which will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on July 16.

All-Star pitchers, which could include Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase and reserves will be announced on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN.