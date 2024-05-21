Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians look to keep home win streak alive, host the Mets

Tyler Freeman
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Tyler Freeman strikes out with the bases loaded during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tyler Freeman
Posted at 10:35 AM, May 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-21 10:35:21-04

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep a five-game home win streak alive when they face the New York Mets.

Cleveland is 31-17 overall and 16-6 at home. The Guardians have a 9-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York has gone 11-12 on the road and 21-26 overall. Mets hitters have a collective .365 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the NL.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has a .271 batting average to lead the Guardians, and has eight doubles, a triple and three home runs. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-39 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Brandon Nimmo has eight doubles, a triple and seven home runs while hitting .217 for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .222 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 3-7, .228 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through