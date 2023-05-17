Watch Now
Guardians look to stop 3-game road slide, play the White Sox

Josh Bell
AP
Cleveland Guardians' Josh Bell, rounds bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals in Washington, Friday, April 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Josh Bell
Posted at 1:35 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 13:35:38-04

The Cleveland Guardians hit the road against the Chicago White Sox looking to end a three-game road slide.

Chicago is 15-28 overall and 8-12 in home games. The White Sox have gone 9-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Cleveland is 19-22 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Guardians have a 10-17 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

Wednesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 30 RBI while hitting .242 for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 14-for-34 with four doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

Steven Kwan has eight doubles, a triple and a home run for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 13-for-40 with two doubles and two triples over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by one run

Guardians: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: day-to-day (leg), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

