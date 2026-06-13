Guardians lose outfielders DeLauter, Martínez to injuries in first 2 innings against Tigers

(AP) — The Guardians lost two outfielders to injuries in the first two innings on Saturday.

Cleveland rookie right fielder Chase DeLauter suffered a bruised right rib cage after colliding with the outfield wall. Left fielder Angel Martínez bruised his left foot when he fouled a pitch off it in his first at-bat.

DeLauter, who has given the Guardians' lineup some much-needed power this season, grabbed at his right side after hitting a single off Detroit ace Tarik Skubal with two outs in the first. The team said he bruised his rib cage when he tried to run down Gleyber Torres' leadoff double in the first and hit the wall.

Daniel Schneemann took his No. 3 spot in the batting order and went into center field while Stuart Fairchild switched to right. Schneemann hit a two-run homer in the third to put Cleveland ahead 3-1.

Martínez went down in a heap at the plate after fouling Skubal's first pitch off his foot. He stayed on the ground for several minutes while being examined by a trainer. Martínez stayed in and completed his at-bat, grounding out to first.

Martínez had a noticeable limp while running. He remained in the game for one more inning before being replaced by Steven Kwan.

The Guardians said X-rays on Martínez were negative and he has only a bruise.

DeLauter came in batting .238 with seven homers and 34 RBIs. Martínez has 11 homers and 33 RBIs.

