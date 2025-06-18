Watch Now
Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt to make first coaching appearance at All-Star Game

Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt talks with some of his staff before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday June 10, 2025, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Phil Long)
Cleveland Guardians Manager Stephen Vogt has had an incredible start to his coaching career.

After leading Cleveland to the American League Championship Series and being named AL Manager of the Year, all in his first season, he will now coach in his first All-Star Game.

The American League team will be managed by Yankees Manager Aaron Boone at the Midsummer Classic in July. Last postseason, the Yankees knocked out the Guardians.

But on Tuesday, Boone named Vogt to the staff, and the two will work alongside Yankees legend Joe Torre, who was also named an honorary coach.

The All-Star Game will take place on July 15 in Atlanta. As of Monday's phase one ballot update, Guardians stars José Ramírez and Steven Kwan are among the American League leaders, putting them in good standing to play in July's game.

