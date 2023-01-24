Guardians manager Terry Francona's scooter stolen from residence

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have confirmed that manager Terry Francona's scooter was stolen from his residence over the weekend.

One of the fun off-the-field things about the Guardians in recent years has been fans spotting Tito on his famous scooter. The manager is well-known for riding his scooter downtown, where he has resided in the past, and to ballgames.

The scooter took center stage during the 2019 All-Star Game parade.

Francona on scooter All Star Game

The manager does not request police escorts after games, preferring to wave to fans and high-five public servants on the short ride home instead.

Famously, with the Guardians in the playoffs last year, Francona was on his scotter when he was sort-of-flashed by a fan while riding home. “It got a little interesting, a little interesting,” Francona told the Akron Beacon Journal. (He was not really flashed. But he scooted away quickly to avoid being in the wrong place at the wrong time with a camera rolling.)

The details surrounding the theft are unknown.

