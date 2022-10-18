Guardians' newly hired Head of Diversity working to create a more inclusive culture at Progressive Field

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Numbers are obviously the crux of any sports, Major League Baseball included.

The numbers on the jerseys, the numbers racked up on the field, and the amount of people in the seats on gameday are all important.

But in Matt Grimes' wheelhouse, his numbers are all about diversity.

“We lack in diversity. we lack in gender diversity, we lack in racial diversity, so we want to make sure our workforce better represents the demographics of the community we serve here in Northeast Ohio,” said Grimes.

Grimes is the head of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Guardians.

Just 16 months in this newly created position and he says he’s working to ensure all bases are covered like diverse staffing, workplace culture, public perception and establishing a pay audit to ensure men and women receive equal pay.

“Things like our job description, we’ve changed some of the language to make sure that it is more inclusive, we’ve looked at some of the requirements to ask do we really need individuals to have these skills and competencies or are those barriers that we’re creating,” said Grimes.

Grimes didn’t have the Guardians’ employee demographics readily available, but league wide numbers on the MLB website show workforce diversity is far off base. Of nearly 12,000 full time front office and on field employees, 71 percent are white, and 80 percent are men.

Fan demographics aren’t too different either according to the Morning Consult, as of early 2020, 64 percent of Guardians fans identified as white.

“A lot of it is about representation, the game of baseball has historically been a white male sport,” said Grimes. “So, when you come to our ballpark and you don’t see the representation except for on this field, there isn’t that sense of belonging, that sense that I feel here, that I feel like my people are here.”

Grimes was hired about a month before the team changed its name from the Indians to the Guardians, a call for change that echoed from many, especially those in the Native American community.

Officials speak after changing Cleveland's baseball team name to The Guardians.

“I think the name change has brought a new sense of energy, a new fan base, a new opportunity, something to stand for,” said Grimes. “It’s hard to be in an organization that says it is committed to advancing social justice with a name that is so divisive. Coming out of last season and changing to the Guardians has certainly been helpful.”

Grimes said team executives don’t have a specific number it is looking to reach in terms of diverse employees, he explained that it will be something established soon.

In the meantime, Grimes said he’s focused on playing hardball to raise the numbers and create change.

“I think there’s just a new energy and understanding of why this work is critical and why it matters, so those conversations particularly with our executive leadership team have been really key,” said Grimes.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.