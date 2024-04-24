Guardians P Gavin Williams shut down at least 1 week after elbow soreness returns

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians have had their share of pitching injuries, with Shane Bieber out for the season, Triston McKenzie throwing through an elbow injury of his own, and some others going through rehab—including Gavin Williams.

Williams has been dealing with discomfort in his right elbow and started the season on the injured list as a result. As part of his rehab to return, Williams pitched an outing in Goodyear, Arizona, which seemed like solid progress.

Unfortunately, as Guardians manager Stephen Vogt announced on Wednesday, that progress has seen a setback.

Williams experienced a return of the discomfort in his elbow following the weekend's outing. Vogt said after Williams flew back to Cleveland, he had the elbow evaluated and the best course of action has been deemed to be an injection in the elbow.

Vogt said Williams will be shut down for seven days, with the hope that the discomfort will be managed and he will be able to resume throwing after those seven days.

The unfortunate news comes as the Guardians are riding a high, boasting a 17-6 record to start the season, the best record in MLB. Cleveland hopes to stay hot and continue their winning ways on Wednesday as they enter game two of the three-game series with the Boston Red Sox. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 6:10 p.m.