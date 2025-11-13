Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase arrested

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase was arrested Thursday by FBI agents at New York's JFK Airport, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.

Prosecutors say Clase was taken into custody after arriving from the Dominican Republic. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon in Brooklyn.

The arrest follows the indictment of Clase and teammate Luis Ortiz on Sunday. The two pitchers are accused of taking part in an illegal gambling scheme that allegedly involved rigging certain pitches to help bettors profit from prop bets, according to court filings.

Ortiz appeared in court on Wednesday and entered a plea of not guilty. He was released on a $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 2.