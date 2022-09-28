Guardians pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has an immaculate seventh inning Tuesday night against the Rays

CLEVELAND — Pitcher Enyel De Los Santos has joined the list of pitchers who have pitched an immaculate

inning. An immaculate inning is when the pitcher gets 3 strikeouts on 9 pitches.

De Los Santos impressively tossed the fourth immaculate inning in Guardian's history. One by one, three batters for the Rays, Christian Bethancourt, Jose Siri and Taylor Walls struck out in the seventh inning of the series opener at Progressive Field Tuesday night.

De Los Santos signed as a free agent with the Guardians in 2021.

