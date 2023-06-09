Watch Now
Guardians play the Astros after Ramirez's 3-home run game

Jose Ramirez
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez (11) during a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Thursday, June 8, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Jose Ramirez
Posted at 11:37 AM, Jun 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-09 11:37:52-04

The Cleveland Guardians host the Houston Astros after Jose Ramirez hit three home runs on Thursday in a 10-3 win over the Red Sox.

Cleveland is 29-33 overall and 14-16 in home games. The Guardians have a 13-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Houston is 36-27 overall and 18-13 in road games. The Astros have gone 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez has nine home runs, 25 walks and 36 RBI while hitting .267 for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 16-for-34 with six doubles, a home run and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 13 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBI for the Astros. Alex Bregman is 12-for-36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Astros: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: day-to-day (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
