Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians play the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Guardians Athletics Baseball
Jeff Chiu/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw, middle, is congratulated by teammates after scoring during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Guardians Athletics Baseball
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-07 10:33:00-04

The Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series at home against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Cleveland went 92-70 overall and 46-35 in home games a season ago. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 3.46 ERA while averaging 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2022 season.

Seattle went 90-72 overall and 44-37 in road games last season. The Mariners scored 4.3 runs per game while giving up 3.8 in the 2022 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Triston McKenzie: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Mariners: Robbie Ray: 15-Day IL (flexor), Taylor Trammell: 10-Day IL (hand), Dylan Moore: 10-Day IL (olique)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.