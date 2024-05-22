Watch Now
Guardians play the Mets on home winning streak

Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez signals to the umpire after stealing second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
Posted at 11:33 AM, May 22, 2024
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians will try to keep their six-game home win streak alive when they take on the New York Mets.

Cleveland is 32-17 overall and 17-6 at home. The Guardians have hit 53 total home runs to rank eighth in the AL.

New York is 21-27 overall and 11-13 on the road. The Mets have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.03.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has eight doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 44 RBI for the Guardians. David Fry is 9-for-23 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 23 RBI for the Mets. J.D. Martinez is 14-for-40 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 8-2, .221 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Mets: 3-7, .249 batting average, 5.15 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (neck), Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Shintaro Fujinami: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

