Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians play the Royals in series rubber match

Guardians Baseball
Lindsey Wasson/AP
Cleveland Guardians' José Ramírez during a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Saturday, March 28, 2026, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
Guardians Baseball
Posted

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 3-2 in home games and 7-5 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.31.

Kansas City has a 2-3 record on the road and a 5-6 record overall. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with five home runs while slugging .714. Steven Kwan is 9 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

AD

Maikel Garcia has a .310 batting average to lead the Royals, and has four doubles and a home run. Kyle Isbel is 12 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.