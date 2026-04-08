Guardians play the Royals in series rubber match

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians and Kansas City Royals play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Cleveland is 3-2 in home games and 7-5 overall. The Guardians have the eighth-best team ERA in baseball at 3.31.

Kansas City has a 2-3 record on the road and a 5-6 record overall. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter leads the Guardians with five home runs while slugging .714. Steven Kwan is 9 for 36 with two doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

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Maikel Garcia has a .310 batting average to lead the Royals, and has four doubles and a home run. Kyle Isbel is 12 for 28 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.