Guardians play the Royals with 1-0 series lead

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals with a 1-0 series lead.

Cleveland has a 73-70 record overall and a 36-33 record at home. The Guardians have a 43-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Kansas City has gone 33-36 on the road and 73-71 overall. The Royals have a 31-56 record in games when they have allowed a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 27 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 15 for 43 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino leads the Royals with 29 home runs while slugging .467. Michael Massey is 11 for 32 with two doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Royals: 4-6, .201 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Royals: Bobby Witt Jr.: day-to-day (back), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (back), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)