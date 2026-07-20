Guardians play the Twins in first of 4-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the Minnesota Twins on Monday to open a four-game series.

Cleveland has a 25-24 record at home and a 52-48 record overall. The Guardians have gone 21-10 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Minnesota has a 49-51 record overall and a 23-26 record on the road. The Twins have the eighth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .413.

Monday's game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Twins hold a 4-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase DeLauter has 17 doubles, a triple and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Steven Kwan is 13 for 29 with two doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by four runs

Twins: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Jose Ramirez: 10-Day IL (hand), Angel Martinez: 10-Day IL (foot), Tim Herrin: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Twins: Marco Raya: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Cole Sands: 15-Day IL (forearm), Mick Abel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-Day IL (lat), Garrett Acton: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Connor Prielipp: 15-Day IL (finger), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

