Watch Now
SportsCleveland Guardians

Actions

Guardians play the White Sox leading series 2-1

Andres Gimenez
David Dermer/AP
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Andres Gimenez fields a ball hit by Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert during the fourth inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Cleveland. Robert was safe at first. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
Andres Gimenez
Posted at 10:33 AM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 10:33:58-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Cleveland has a 43-43 record overall and a 22-18 record in home games. The Guardians have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Chicago is 42-45 overall and 23-20 on the road. The White Sox are 14-9 in games decided by one run.

Wednesday's game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Guardians have a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with a .292 batting average, and has 30 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs, 39 walks and 68 RBI. Steven Kwan is 13-for-42 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Abreu has a .297 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has 23 doubles and 11 home runs. Luis Robert is 11-for-35 with three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 3-7, .273 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

White Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Anthony Gose: 15-Day IL (tricep), Oscar Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (ribs), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Danny Mendick: 60-Day IL (knee), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (hand), Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (finger), Kyle Crick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Yasmani Grandal: 10-Day IL (back), Aaron Bummer: 15-Day IL (lat), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.