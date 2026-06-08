Guardians play the Yankees in first of 3-game series

(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians host the New York Yankees on Monday to start a three-game series.

Cleveland is 17-14 in home games and 37-30 overall. The Guardians have a 20-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has a 19-14 record on the road and a 38-26 record overall. Yankees hitters have a collective .329 on-base percentage, the sixth-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBIs for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 9 for 32 with three doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Ben Rice leads the Yankees with 35 extra base hits (15 doubles, two triples and 18 home runs). Jazz Chisholm is 8 for 38 with a double, three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gabriel Arias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (leg), Austin Wells: 10-Day IL (cervical headaches), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (rib), Angel Chivilli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Fried: 15-Day IL (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (elbow)