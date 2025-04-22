Watch Now
Guardians play the Yankees leading series 1-0

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Cleveland Guardians' Steven Kwan, right, is greeted by Brayan Rocchio (4) in front of Chicago White Sox catcher Matt Thaiss, rear, after hitting a home run in the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
(AP) — The Cleveland Guardians lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the New York Yankees.

Cleveland has a 13-9 record overall and a 6-1 record at home. The Guardians are 9-1 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York is 14-9 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Yankees have hit 40 total home runs to lead the AL.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has three doubles, four home runs and 14 RBI for the Guardians. Kyle Manzardo is 7-for-33 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has six doubles and seven home runs while hitting .384 for the Yankees. Ben Rice is 9-for-35 with a double and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .271 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Yankees: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Robert Bieber: 15-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 15-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), Erik Sabrowski: 15-Day IL (elbow), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Ben Rice: day-to-day (elbow), Marcus Stroman: 15-Day IL (knee), Jonathan Trey Brubaker: 60-Day IL (ribs), Jake Owen Cousins: 60-Day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (calf), Scott Effross: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Clayton Beeter: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Alan Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (back)

